Alert: Louisville Police Department Reports Armed Robbery Homicide-Cash Reward

At approximately 2:10a.m. on September 26th, the Louisville Police Department responded to a reported victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 405 MILL STREET. The victim, Identified as Markevius A Jordan (33), had been shot in the upper torso during what was reported as an armed robbery by a single unknown suspect. Jordan was air lifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson MS where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

This is now being investigated as HOMICIDE in the COMMISSION OF THE CRIME of ARMED ROBBERY which falls under CAPITOL Punishment.

No suspects have been identified at this time, but if any knowledge of this incident, or the whereabouts of suspect/s are known, please contact the Police Department (662)773-3511 or CrimeStoppers (662)773-9999