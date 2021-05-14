Alex Adkins and Courtney Gill Named Mr. and Miss ECCC

Mr. and Miss ECCC have been announced. Alex Adkins of Union and Courtney Gill of Carthage were selected Mr. and Miss East Central Community College for the 2020-21 school year by vote of the student body. Adkins, a graduate of Union High School, is a secondary education major. At East Central he was an honor roll student, manager for the men’s basketball team, and served as student assistant athletic director. Adkins, the son of Renee and Bill Adkins, will attend Mississippi State University in the fall.

A graduate of Leake Academy and a civil and environmental engineering major, Gill was president of the Student Body Association, 2020 Homecoming Queen, and member of Warrior Corps, Phi Theta Kappa honor society, Phi Beta Lambda business education organization, and the women’s tennis team. Gill, the daughter of Stephanie and Robby Gill, will attend Mississippi State University in the fall.

Selected as Class Favorites by vote of the student body and their respective high schools were sophomores Sarah Burns, Leake Central; Maurin Dooley, West Lauderdale; Sarah Kate Richards, West Lauderdale; Alana McMullan, Newton County; Keshawn Davis, Morton; Jesse Van Fleet, Scott Central; Jaydon Gibson, Brandon; and Jacob Vickers, Biloxi; and freshmen Kenayzha Germany, Union; Faith Guy, Enterprise; Carlie Kitchings, Newton County; Alexandria Weir, Newton County; Jackson Joiner, Winston Academy; Ian Kennedy, Morton; Miles Miller, Southeast Lauderdale; and LaDarrien Paten, Louisville.

*****Alex Adkins of Union and Courtney Gill of Carthage were named Mr. and Miss ECCC for 2020-21 by vote of the student body. (EC Photo)