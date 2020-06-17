All-American Youth Barrel Race this Week at State Fairgrounds

The All American Youth Barrel Race is back. The annual event is once again being hosted at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds through Saturday, June 20th.

The Race is held in the Kirk Fordice Equine Center and features competitors from across the nation. In addition, a Skee Ball booth and a Super Slide ride will be available to the public.

Food truck vendors from North American Midway Entertainment will be open 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Thursday, June 18, through Sunday, June 21.

For parking, the public should enter through Gate 2 on Jefferson Street.

****The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is following the regulations, orders and guidelines in accordance with the Governor’s mandate to ensure safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing and personal protective equipment (PPE) are encouraged throughout the campus and hand sanitizer stations are provided.

Visit www.MsStateFair.com for more information.