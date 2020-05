Unemployment debit cards remain valid. According to the Mississippi Dept. of Employment Security, all unemployment debit cards remain valid for three years. Individuals are advised keep cards until expiration. “If you no longer have access to your card, your card has been lost, or you have an expired card you will need to request a replacement card by calling 1-866-461-4095. Debit cards will be mailed to the current address on file.” To view your card balance, visit: www.EPPICard.com