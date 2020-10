The ALS Awareness Walk honoring Susan Ard is this Saturday in Louisville. The event is will be a one mile walk/run on between 9am-10am and participants are asked to meet at the Louisville Community Safe Room. There is still time to sign up but registration must be finalized by midnight on 10/23. T-Shirts are also available. For more information or to sign up see- https://runsignup.com/Race/MS/Louisville/walk4ALS