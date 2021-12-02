An Evening of Music & Entertainment Celebrating the Holidays in Carthage

The City of Carthage and The Mayor’s Youth Council presents: “A Soulful Christmas Celebration”. This concert will be at Trustmark Park on Saturday December 18th at 4 pm.

Admission is free and everyone is invited to come enjoy this festive event. There will be local talent, comedy, praise dancing, and singing.

Bleachers are available for seating or you are welcome to bring your own chairs or blankets to sit on. Mayor Mary Ann Vivians has said that if it happens to rain, they will most likely move the event to the auditorium of The Old Elementary School.