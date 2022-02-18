An Inmate of Leake County has Died

Learon Hines (45 of Carthage) who was currently an inmate at Leake County Correctional Facility died recently while in custody. It was reported that on the morning of Saturday January 22nd, a booking officer was routinely attempting to check his blood sugar and noticed that he was not stable on his feet and had trouble standing. The booking officer stated that Mr. Hines was assisted to a table to sit down.

The nurse was notified that an inmate was not feeling well. Mr. Hines collapsed to the floor and was unresponsive. The booking officer and nurse performed CPR until EMS arrived. EMS attempted to revive Mr. Hines but was unsuccessful.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigations was contacted to investigate further.