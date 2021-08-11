And the special grand prize for the winner of Kicks Picks is……

The grand prize winner of this season of Kicks Picks will win a pair of tickets to the biggest football game in Mississippi: The Egg Bowl.

Those tickets are courtesy of Boswell Media Sports.

Kicks Picks is Boswell Media’s weekly football pick’em contest. Players make their picks for who they think will win the biggest high school and college games of the week.

The grand prize winner will be the player who gets the most picks right overall at the end of the season.

In addition to the Egg Bowl tickets, the grand prize winner will also take home an Ashley leather recliner from Byar’s Furniture.

Each week, a weekly winner will take home a gift certificate from Lee’s Steakhouse, the official Football Friday Food Stop.

The first week of picks will be available Monday, August 16.

It’s FREE! It’s FUN! It’s Kicks Picks!