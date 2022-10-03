And the winner is… Week 7 Kicks Picks winner announced

The Week 7 of Kicks Picks winner finished with 17 correct picks. Several entrants were right behind them with 16 correct picks.

Chris Herron of Kosciusko is our winner! He will receive a gift certificate for 2 plate lunches from our Football Friday Food Spot, Southern or Soul in Carthage.

Congratulations Chris, and remember you too can be a winner.

Make your selections each week and submit prior to 6:oo pm on Friday to be eligible. (This week’s picks coming soon!)

Remember to play each week because the person who guesses the most games correctly for the season will win the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill from Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage… so get your picks in!

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!