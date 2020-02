“Picking 35” is returning for a fourth year.

Central Mississippi’s 60-mile yard sale is set for Saturday April 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Yard sales will be set up on Hwy 35 from Vaiden to Walnut Grove and all points in between.

The deadline to sign up is March 13.

For official vendor applications and more information, contact the Main Street Chamber of Leake County at 601-267-9231 or Walnut Grove Town Hall at 601-253-2321.