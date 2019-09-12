AP Mississippi Prep Poll

|
|Class Overall
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Madison Central (13)
|(3-0)
|130
|1
|2. Pearl
|(3-0)
|117
|2
|3. Brandon
|(2-1)
|89
|3
|4. Lafayette
|(3-0)
|84
|5
|5. West Point
|(2-1)
|71
|6
|6. South Panola
|(3-0)
|61
|7
|7. Petal
|(3-0)
|39
|9
|8. Louisville
|(2-1)
|33
|8
|9. Starkville
|(1-2)
|30
|4
|10. Oxford
|(2-1)
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Picayune 11, Columbia 10, Oak Grove 9, South Pike 7, West Jones 5, Taylorsville 2, Greenwood 1, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Smithville (13)
|(3-0)
|130
|1
|2. Noxapater
|(2-1)
|93
|2
|3. Nanih Waiya
|(1-2)
|89
|4
|4. Simmons
|(1-2)
|82
|5
|5. Lumberton
|(1-2)
|67
|3
Others receiving votes: TCPS 38, West Lowndes 13, West Bolivar 8.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Taylorsville (13)
|(3-0)
|130
|1
|2. Philadelphia
|(2-1)
|114
|3
|3. Bay Springs
|(3-0)
|96
|4
|4. Charleston
|(2-1)
|79
|2
|5. Scott Central
|(2-1)
|73
|5
Others receiving votes: East Webster 12, North Side 9, Calhoun City 7.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Columbia (11)
|(3-0)
|124
|1
|2. Seminary
|(3-0)
|110
|2
|3. Noxubee County
|(3-0)
|97
|3
|4. Houston (1)
|(3-0)
|83
|5
|(tie) Water Valley (1)
|(2-0)
|83
|4
Others receiving votes: Winona 16, Booneville 7.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Louisville (11)
|(2-1)
|119
|1
|2. South Pike (1)
|(3-0)
|114
|3
|3. Greenwood
|(3-0)
|100
|5
|4. Corinth
|(1-1)
|90
|4
|5. Poplarville
|(1-2)
|50
|2
Others receiving votes: Itawamba AHS 18, Leake Central 10, Clarksdale 7, West Lauderdale 6, McComb 6.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lafayette (10)
|(3-0)
|126
|1
|2. West Point (3)
|(2-1)
|117
|2
|3. Picayune
|(3-0)
|105
|3
|4. West Jones
|(3-0)
|94
|4
|5. Laurel
|(2-1)
|36
|5
Others receiving votes: Wayne County 24, Canton 6, Natchez 6, Provine 6.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Madison Central (13)
|(3-0)
|130
|1
|2. Pearl
|(3-0)
|116
|2
|3. Brandon
|(2-1)
|104
|3
|4. South Panola
|(3-0)
|76
|5
|5. Starkville
|(1-2)
|32
|4
Others receiving votes: Petal 31, Oak Grove 13, Oxford 6, Gulfport 6, Tupelo 6.
|Class Private Schools
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (11)
|(4-0)
|128
|1
|2. Heritage Aca. (2)
|(4-0)
|117
|2
|3. Jackson Prep
|(2-1)
|100
|3
|4. St. Joseph, Greenville
|(3-0)
|87
|4
|5. Pillow Aca.
|(3-0)
|50
|NR
Others receiving votes: Presbyterian Christian 18, Adams Christian 8, Washington School 6, Parklane Aca. 6.
|
|———
|
|All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Boswell Media, Kosciusko; The Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; Bolivar Commercial, Cleveland; The Daily Corinthian, Corinth; Greene County Herald, Leakesville; Delta Democrat-Times, Greenville; Hattiesburg Impact, Hattiesburg; Enterprise-Journal, McComb; The Natchez Democrat, Natchez; Starkville Daily News, Starkville; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg; WTVA-TV, Tupelo; WCBI, Columbus.