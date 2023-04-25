HomeLocalArea Airports Get FAA Grants

Area Airports Get FAA Grants

The Federal Aviation Administration is providing more than $538,000 to the Carthage-Leake County Airport.  The grants will pay to reconstruct an access road and to upgrade the fuel farm at the airport.  C A Moore Airport in Lexington will get almost $442,000 to make improvements to a safety area and to update the airport master plan.  The FAA is also providing $309,000 to the Louisville-Winston County Airport to expand the apron and to rehabilitate a hangar.  And the Winona-Montgomery County Airport will receive $454,000 to seal the pavement on the runway, taxiways and apron.

