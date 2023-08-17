Argument Leads to Gunfire Wednesday in Carthage

An argument led to gunfire in the parking lot of Home Hardware on Hwy 16 early Wednesday morning in Carthage.

Carthage Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 6:50 a.m., and after some investigation it has been determined that two individuals arguing over money met in the parking lot of Home Hardware where one of them fired a single shot in the air. It is currently unknown which person fired the gunshot.

An unloaded school bus was in the parking lot at the time. “No children were in harm’s way at the time of the shooting.” says Carthage Chief of Police, Billy McMillan.

The Carthage Police Department is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is urged to contact the Carthage Police Department at 601-267-8011.