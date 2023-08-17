HomeLeakeArgument Leads to Gunfire Wednesday in Carthage

Argument Leads to Gunfire Wednesday in Carthage

by

An argument led to gunfire in the parking lot of Home Hardware on Hwy 16 early Wednesday morning in Carthage.

Carthage Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 6:50 a.m., and after some investigation it has been determined that two individuals arguing over money met in the parking lot of Home Hardware where one of them fired a single shot in the air.  It is currently unknown which person fired the gunshot.

An unloaded school bus was in the parking lot at the time.  “No children were in harm’s way at the time of the shooting.” says Carthage Chief of Police, Billy McMillan.

The Carthage Police Department is actively investigating this incident.  Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is urged to contact the Carthage Police Department at 601-267-8011.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

United Praise & Worship this Sunday at Old Elementary Auditorium in Carthage

City of Carthage September Meeting Rescheduled

Multiple Crashes, Cows in the Road, and more Wednesday in Leake

Carthage Fire Department is hiring full time certified firefighter

Sunday Shooting in Carthage Lands One in the Hospital and One Behind Bars

Photo Gallery: Fire Truck Dedication Ceremony