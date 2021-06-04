Armed Robbery and Stolen Property Arrests in Neshoba County

ROSE JONES, 45, of Philadelphia, Armed Robbery, NCSO. Bond $50,000.

TELLAS MOORE, 47, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC. Bond $0.

RACHEL MORRIS, 39, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

BRYSON SAM, 23, of Conehatta, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600, $0.

BRANDON LEE SMITH, 19, of Meridian, Malicious Mischief, NCSO. Bond $600.

JAMES NOLAN SMITH, 58, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

LEROY STAHL, 42, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC. Bond $0.

JARROD KEITH STUART, 34, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, False ID X 3, MDOC. Bond $15,000, $600, $800 X 3.

BRAXTON SULLIVAN, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of Stolen Property X 2, NCSO. Bond $45,000 X 2.

DALTON ELLIOT WOODS, 18, of Louisville, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $0.