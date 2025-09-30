Big Deals!
Armed Standoff in Neshoba Ends in Arrest

Armed Standoff in Neshoba Ends in Arrest

by
Armed Standoff in Neshoba Ends in Arrest

Neshoba County Sheriff’s deputies came under fire while responding to a call on County Road 848 just before 3 p.m. on Monday, September 29.

Deputies encountered an armed man, and the situation escalated into a standoff.

Multiple patrol vehicles were struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

The standoff ended when the suspect dropped his weapon and surrendered. The individual was taken into custody at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s identity or details on possible charges.

