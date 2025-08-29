Arrest Made in Louisville Murder

Big Deals!
Alexzay Martez Triplett

FROM LOUISVILLE POLICE:

On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, officers with the Louisville Police Department served a First-Degree Murder warrant on Mr. Alexzay Martez Triplett, age 19. The warrant was issued in connection with a shooting that occurred on November 24, 2024, on East Oak Street, which resulted in the death of Jamichael Shadarion Conner.

Mr. Triplett has also been charged with Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling. He appeared for his initial hearing on Friday, August 29, 2025, at which time Judge Robert Beck set a cumulative bond of $500,000.00.

This investigation remains active, and additional arrests are pending.

