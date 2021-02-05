Arrest Made In Neshoba Co-op Burglary and Vehicle Theft

The Philadelphia Police Department just released the following announcement. “The Philadelphia Police Department would like to thank the public and everyone who offered tips that led to the apprehension of the suspect involved in the burglary at the Neshoba County Co-op and the theft of a vehicle from Edwards Electric. Isaiah Frazier of Philadelphia was charged with one count of Commercial Burglary and one count of Grand Larceny. The vehicle was safely recovered. More arrest are pending.” We will keep you updated as more details become available.