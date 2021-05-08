Arrests Made in Deadly Shootings

The Louisville Police Department has made two arrests in the shooting death of Sam Jones and Roman Mosley.
“Marquis Cortez Davis, 30, and Jamari Walker, 27, were both arrested by Kemper County Sheriff Deputies after evidence was gathered against them in from a May 3nd shootout reported on Alice Circle. The shooting left two victims dead and multiple occupied residents homes shot.” Both Suspects were transported from Kemper to the Winston County Jail. They were brought before the Municipal Court Judge and a bond was set.
The Louisville Police Department would like to thank all residents that cooperated in this case. If any other information pertaining to this incident is know , please contact the Louisville Police Investigations Division (662)773-3511