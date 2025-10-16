Big Deals!
Assault, DUIs, and Felony Drug Arrests in Philadelphia and Leake

STEPHEN J AMOS, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

CALVIN J BONE, 68, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $2,500, $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

LARRY DAVIS, 66, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

WILLIE R FRAZIER, 57, of Louisville, Felony DUI, PPD.  Bond N/A.

RODERICK HALL, 42, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Open Container, Obstruction of Public Streets by Willful Impeding of Traffic, CPD.  Bond $1,351, $389.25, $238.

SAM JENKINS, 72, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, LCSO.  Bond $1,500.

MARK D LEE, 33, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A.

FREDRICK D MATLOCK, 46, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD.  Bond $1,351.

FREDRICK T RUSH, 43, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond $889.25.

DEMETRIA A TALLEY, 25, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, PPD.  Bond $500.

LIL JEFFEREY R WELLS, 31, of Philadelphia, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, PPD.  Bond N/A.

