Home » Local » Assault, Felony Pursuit, and Child Endangerment Arrests in Neshoba County

Assault, Felony Pursuit, and Child Endangerment Arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

COREY RAYBORN, 33, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHAUN ROBERTS, 49, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Failure to Appear.  Bond $1,000, $0.

 

ALICIA RODRIGUEZ, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $2,500, $600, $0.

 

ALICIA G SHELTON, 55, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600.

 

ANGELA NICOLE SINGLETON, 26, of Columbus, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Felony X 4, NCSO.  Bond $15,000 X 4.

 

DESTINY SPINK, 25, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JONATHAN PAUL STEPHENS, 39, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DANAJA TAYLOR, 21, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO.  Bond $20,000, $1,000 X 2.

 

JESSIE JAMES THOMAS, 70, of Collinsville, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

SUSAN THOMAS, 60, of Collinsville, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

MARY TUBBY, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

 

LAVEIL A WELLS, 25, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Felony Pursuit, Child Endangerment X 3, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $400, $0, $0 X 3, $600.

 

RANDY WHITE, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

AMBER JUNE WILLIAMSON, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $600.

Submit a Comment