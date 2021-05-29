Assault, Felony Pursuit, and Child Endangerment Arrests in Neshoba County

COREY RAYBORN, 33, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHAUN ROBERTS, 49, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Failure to Appear. Bond $1,000, $0.

ALICIA RODRIGUEZ, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $2,500, $600, $0.

ALICIA G SHELTON, 55, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

ANGELA NICOLE SINGLETON, 26, of Columbus, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Felony X 4, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 4.

DESTINY SPINK, 25, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

JONATHAN PAUL STEPHENS, 39, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, NCSO. Bond $0.

DANAJA TAYLOR, 21, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $1,000 X 2.

JESSIE JAMES THOMAS, 70, of Collinsville, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

SUSAN THOMAS, 60, of Collinsville, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

MARY TUBBY, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

LAVEIL A WELLS, 25, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Felony Pursuit, Child Endangerment X 3, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $400, $0, $0 X 3, $600.

RANDY WHITE, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

AMBER JUNE WILLIAMSON, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $600.