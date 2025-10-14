Assaults, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

IAMAIL AMAR, 42, of Harvey, LA, Hold for ICE, Reckless Driving, Motor Vehicle Lighting Requirement Violation, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Vehicle, No Driver’s License, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, $500, $1,000, $500, $1,000, $500.

AMY BEN, 31, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, PPD. Bond $500.

KYLIE S DAN, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond $1,500, N/A.

REYNALDO M EALY, 40, of Lena, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $500, $500, $500, $500, $3,500.

JERMAINE R GRIFFIN, 43, of Carthage, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

JUSTIN HOLMES, 45, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond N/A.

KETARRIAN J JOHNSON, 19, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

CYNTHIA LEYVA, 34, of Morton, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,500, $500, $500, $500.

CHRISTANA MOORE, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, PPD. Bond $500.

KESHAWN D SMITH, 27, DUI – Other Substance, Seatbelt Violation, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

WENDELL A WASHINGTON, 39, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Careless Driving, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,351, $498, $188, $480, $238, $438.

TYRELL E WILSON, 31, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $399.25, $649.25, $239.25, $639.25.