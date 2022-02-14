Attala County’s Sherry Ballard Knocks ‘Em Dead and Wins Dixie National Tickets (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – The competition is stiff this week as everyone is just dying to win tickets to the Dixie National concert line up on your “official rodeo radio station” Kicks 96! Because when you have the greatest show on dirt when it comes to rodeo action and the best in live entertainment such as Neal McCoy this Thursday February 17th and The Bellamy Brothers on Saturday February 19th at 7 pm, things can get exciting. That’s exactly what happened to Attala County’s Sherry Ballard as she text the word “Rodeo” to 601-389-1967 along with her first and last name. B-MO was able to reach out to her as she was getting ready to go to work.

Congratulations Sherry, she was a winner of a pair of tickets thanks to Chuck’s Paint and Body in Philadelphia, located at 11181 Rd 383 in Philadelphia, accidents happen and when they do give them a call at 610-416-3830. Accidents happen and when they do, you need a plan, call Chuck again at 610-416-3830 and see what Chuck can do for you!

Sherry Ballard of Attala County wins a pair of tickets to see Neal McCoy