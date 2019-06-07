Attala SO works with MS Bureau of Narcotics on drug arrest

One man is behind bars on drug charges after a joint operation between the Attala County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN).

Sheriff Tim Nail said 29-year-old Derrick Hannah was arrested Wednesday, June 5 on three counts of selling a controlled substance.

According to Nail, the arrest stemmed from three separate drug-buys set up by MBN agents from an investigation that began in November 2018.

The investigation began after the sheriff’s office received a number of complaints and tips about drug activity going on at Hannah’s home on Attala Road 4167.

MBN agents and Attala County deputies executed a search warrant (pictured) at the home around 11:00 pm Tuesday, June 4.

At the time of the search, Hannah had been detained during a traffic stop on Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish, LA. Two other people, identified as James Greer and Naomi Anderson, were also taken into custody during the traffic stop.

During the stop, authorities confiscated 137 grams of cocaine.

Hannah, who was paralyzed from the chest down during a September 2012 shooting on Youth Center Rd., was released back to Mississippi due to his medical condition.

He arrived back in Attala County Wednesday, June 5 and that’s when deputies arrested him and transported him to the Leake County Correctional Facility.

Nail said Hannah had previously been arrested by Attala County Deputies in 2015 for possession of marijuana. He was convicted and sentenced to 20-years in prison, but was currently out on parole.