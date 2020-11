Long time Boswell Media Sports broadcaster Melvin Wooten joined Breck Riley on the The Breckfast Show on our sister station Breezy 101 this morning to preview tonight’s Leake Academy State Championship Game and to reflect on his 18 years as a commentator.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/kxietrcg8agfhmh/Melvin%20Breezy%20101%20Football%20Interview%20for%20Thursday.mp3