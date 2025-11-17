Audio/Photos: Leake Academy players and coaches preview state championship at MAIS Media Day

Big Deals!
by
Coaches and players from the Leake Academy football team previewed Thursday’s 3A State Championship game vs Tri County Academy at MAIS Media Day event Monday morning at the MAIS Headquarters in Pearl.

Representatives from each school participating in a championship game were in attendance to give their thoughts and answer questions from the media.

Leake Academy players and coaches that spoke at the event were: Coach Brian Pickens and players QB George Wilcox, Center Connor Moore, Linebacker Coby Kemp, Cornerback Joshua Gray,

The MAIS 3A Division 1 State Championship game will be played Thursday, Nov. 20 at The Brickyard on the campus of Jackson Academy. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm.

The Voice of the Rebels Phillip Palmertree was in attendance at media day and spoke with several Leake players.

And catch an exclusive interview with Rebels’ QB George Wilcox during the Crossgates Jewelers Pregame Show on 98.3 The Christmas Station Thursday ahead of the state championship game.

 

Audio from – Center Connor Moore, Linebacker Coby Kemp, Cornerback Joshua Gray, and, Tri County Academy Head Coach Phillip Wasson

Leake Academy’s Coby Kemp, Connor Moore, HC Brian Picken, George Wilcox, and Joshua Gray take the podium Monday at MAIS Media Day.
