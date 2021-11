The Leake Academy Rebels advanced to the 5A semi-finals Friday with a big win over Pillow Academy.

You can relive that win with the audio on-demand replay of Boswell Media Sporrts’ radio coverage of the game.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/1icmdbp6cpl124c/Game%20Replay%20-%20Pillow%20Academy%20at%20Leake%20Academy%20.mp3