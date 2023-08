Before the Leake Academy Rebels take the field Friday night, you can hear a preview of the game during the SouthGroup Cox Coaches Show.

The SouthGroup Cox Coaches Show airs on Cruisin’ 98.3 Thursdays at 7:35 am and 3:35 pm.

The show will also be available here on Kicks96news.com Thursday mornings.

This week: Rebels head coach Brian Pickens recaps the first game of the season and previews Friday’s game vs Starkville Academy.