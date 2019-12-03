Awards Announced in Philadelphia Christmas Parade and Contest

It looked an awful lot like Christmas in downtown Philadelphia Monday night.

The 2019 Christmas Parade made its way around the square as families lined the street to show their support and Christmas spirit.

This year’s lineup featured over 100 entries and that included floats, classic cars, dancers, and several marching bands.

The night was concluded by the big red man himself, Santa Claus.

As part of the Christmas festivities the annual awards were given for best in parade categories along with window decorations, most creative, best outdoors, honorable mention and the Mayor’s best overall.

Mayors Best Overall – Performance Therapy

Best Overall Commercial – Neshoba General Hospital

Best Overall Religious – Amazing Grace Apostolic Church

Best Overall Youth – Department of Early Childhood Education

Best Overall Civic – Robinson Family Dental

Window Decoration Contest

Mayors Best Overall – Kademi

Most Creative – Steve’s on the Square

Best Window – Backroad’s Boutique & Monogramming

Best Outdoor – Philadelphia Dry Cleaners

Special Distinction – Dixie Gypsy Boutique