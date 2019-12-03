Awards Announced in Philadelphia Christmas Parade and Contest

It looked an awful lot like Christmas in downtown Philadelphia Monday night.
The 2019 Christmas Parade made its way around the square as families lined the street to show their support and Christmas spirit.
This year’s lineup featured over 100 entries and that included floats, classic cars, dancers, and several marching bands.
The night was concluded by the big red man himself, Santa Claus.
As part of the Christmas festivities the annual awards were given for best in parade categories along with window decorations, most creative, best outdoors, honorable mention and the Mayor’s best overall.
Mayors Best Overall – Performance Therapy
Best Overall Commercial – Neshoba General Hospital
Best Overall Religious – Amazing Grace Apostolic Church
Best Overall Youth – Department of Early Childhood Education
Best Overall Civic – Robinson Family Dental
Window Decoration Contest
Mayors Best Overall – Kademi
Most Creative – Steve’s on the Square
Best Window – Backroad’s Boutique & Monogramming
Best Outdoor – Philadelphia Dry Cleaners
Special Distinction – Dixie Gypsy Boutique