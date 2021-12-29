B-MO in the MO’rning – Memorable Moments of 2021 – Central Mississippi – The Home of CHAMPIONS

B-MO in the MO’rning – As I put together my list of most memorable moments of 2021, I had to include high school sports. Not simply because of the coverage Boswell Media Sports provides across it’s stations and on Youtube, but because of the passion and following these schools receive. I’m no stranger to the passion for “Friday Night Lights” and the excitement of high school sports can bring to a community, it’s students and alumni but Central Mississippi takes it to another level! For the sacrifices of the athletes, the huge obstacles they cleared not only in athletic competition but from the Corona and Delta viruses as well, I offered a medley saluting some of the champions this great area has!

(* Leake Academy and Kosciusko Whippet play by play appear courtesy of Boswell Media Sports, Neshoba Central play by play featured from Max Prep on Youtube)

B-MO salutes Central Mississippi Champions