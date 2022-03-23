B-MO in the MO’rning: Nominated for MO’rning Show of the Year by the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters

B-MO in the MO’rning has been nominated for morning show of the year by the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters. Boswell Media was notified by e-mail this morning by the MAB. The nomination means that the morning show is a finalist along with two other shows which are up for the award, something B-MO is humbled by in itself.

“For someone who talks for a living, there are no words that could express my gratitude for the nomination of MO’rning Show of the Year. My passion for this industry still burns as hot as it did 20 years ago and to be surrounded by the team, we have keeps those flames burning. This is not just because of a solo effort on my behalf, but rather that of the “Dream Team” at my disposal thanks to Boswell family. I have a legitimate “Hall of Famer” at helm of the of my morning news in Randy Bell, who stepped in, as we lost another Mississippi news icon in Chris Davis who’s influence will always be with me. I have the current MAB Radio Personality of the Year who’s always “to my right”, who in his brief 8 year career, has established himself as one of the best in the business in my best friend “Brother” Breck Riley. What drives me is the team recognition, rather than the individual success and I have the best in the business, not only in this studio with me weekday mornings, but in management, sales, front office and administration.

I feel it would only be right to mention them because I have a “takes a village to raise a community rather than the child” mentality, and there can be a “village” in here with some of what we do in the morning. Outside of the “B-Team” in B-MO, Breck and Bell, I owe the success of this show to Lisa Moore, Ashlee Davis, “The Professor” Phillip Palmertree and the “village” of guests who appear on the show. Whether its local students or coaches like Leake Academy’s Amanda Hatch and her “Lady Rebels”, or Kosciusko Soccer Coach Greg Cooper and the “Lady Whippets” or recently the Choctaw County “Lady Chargers” softball team! It’s about making everyone in this community feel like the champion we strive to be in this industry when it comes to serving our community. Thanks to our community leaders for their appearances, every caller for their requests and interactions on the show and “The BOSS” Griffin Ross, the little boy who wants my spot when and if retirement ever happens.

Last but not least, none of this would be possible without “The Family”, my son Mason Lane who has grown up in the business much like Melissa and Johnny did! Melissa Boswell – Townsend, your support and belief in me has never faltered and I thank you for the opportunity, your guidance, for your creativeness, and for treating us like family! Johnny Boswell, my mentor and friend, you only asked one thing of me during my time here, “Learn the way we do things Brian and watch what we can do together once you do.” It was the greatest lesson I have ever learned and one Radio Station of the Year award later and a nomination for MO’rning Show of the Year (and Radio Station of the Year hopefully, I want to hand that man that trophy one more time) it was the greatest lesson I have ever learned! My thanks and love to Boswell family and to the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters for their consideration.” – B

The MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards will take place Saturday April 2nd in Jackson.