B-MO in the MO’rning – Rebels, Whippets and Wildfire, OH MY! (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – What a way to start the week for B-MO in the MO’rning as it was favorites all the way around this morning on B-MO in the MO’rning. As Spring Break finds all the kids taking that final break before the school year comes to an end, Phillip Palmertree (the voice of Boswell Media Sports) stopped by as, for the first time since Palmertree began doing play by play and possibly in both schools history, the Leake Academy Rebels will play the Kosciusko High School Whippets in baseball this morning. The game itself will air on Boswell Media station WLIN “Breezy 101” at 10am this morning.

The game features a match up of two teams with alumni on both sides of the fence for most of the staff of Boswell Media are looking forward to this friendly match up. Palmertree has called Kosciusko Whippet baseball for approximately 6 years and has become the voice of Leake Academy Football and Basketball after the retirement of Melvin Wooten.

Phillip stopped by this morning, to talk about the match up and I mentioned to him,

“you wanna know the best part of this? Atleast it’s not basketball!” Sort of like having

two children, one that goes to State and the other goes to Ole Miss?” The Rebels come in with a record 5-4 and the Whippets are 5-3.

Phillip Palmertree discusses the big Spring Break Classic with Kosciusko and Leake Academy

Also on today’s show, we celebrated a list of birthdays today, with a special emphasis on one of B-MO’s all time favorites celebrating one today. Singer, songwriter, country music icon and poet if you ask B-MO Michael Martin Murphy celebrates his birthday today. From hits like “What’s Forever For”, “Geronimo’s Cadillac”, “Cowboy Logic” and his iconic “Wildfire”, Murphy’s songwriting skills are second to none as is his passion for the west is why B-MO loves him. Murphy’s songs have been recorded by the likes of Johnny Cash, The Monkee’s, Kenny Rogers, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John Denver, Hoyt Axton, Johnny Cash, Tracy Byrd, Lyle Lovett, Jerry Jeff Walker, Dolly Parton, Johnny Rivers, Billy Ray Cyrus, and many others.

Happy Birthday Michael!