B-MO & The Kicks Crew to Host SPRA Rodeo Action as it Returns to the Neshoba County Coliseum February 4th & 5th!

B-MO in the MO’rning – The Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association returns to the Neshoba County Coliseum on this weekend! The finals will spotlight the top 15 athletes all competing for the largest cash purses of the year, saddles and buckles in 8 fan favorite events like:

Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback Riding, Calf Roping, Team Roping, Break Away Roping, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing and the ground pounding, body shakin’, earth quakin’ action of Bull Riding!

The event will be hosted by Morning Show host Brian “BMO” Montgomery and former Miss Dixie National Rodeo Queen Lisa Moore beginning at 7 pm!

Qualify to win your tickets on your “official rodeo radio station” sponsored by the Mississippi Beef Council soon or get yours without the wait at The Depot in Philadelphia

For more information visit the Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association website here!

Follow them on Facebook here!

Follow them on Youtube here!