B-MO’s Hunter’s Hangout

Welcome to B-MO’s Hunter’s Hang Out—where the weekend warriors of the woods get their spotlight! This page is all about celebrating the skill, patience, and stories behind the hunt. Each week, I’ll be featuring photos of some of my favorite listeners and the wild game they were able to bring home after a successful outing. Whether it’s a trophy buck or a mess of squirrels, it’s all about the experience, the memories made, and the respect for nature. So grab your gear, share your snapshots, and let’s show off what y’all were able to harvest out there.

We open the Hang Out with my little buddy Hank Self! Hank is the little guy whose mom called in let me know it was his birthday, and I asked him “What does a 7-year-old HANK want for his birthday?” Without hesitation he said, “a gun safe”, and that’s exactly what I got for him. It was the most responsible thing I’ve ever heard a 7-year-old say. Well Hank opened that safe yesterday and got his first dove of the season! Congratulations bud! If you’d like to have your haul spotlighted, shoot (no pun intended) B-MO an email with your name and a photo and it might make it’s way to the The Hunter’s Hangout! Email Brian at [email protected]