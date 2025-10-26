“From Hero to Patient: The Paramedic Who Saved B-MO’s Life Now Needs a BAHA Implant After Skull Growth Discovery”

Brian Montgomery – My life both ended and began again on Monday October 13th after I suffered a heart attack. While it took a team of incredible surgeons, CCU nurses and continuing amounts of prayers to keep me here, it began with the quick response of incredible Attala County Paramedics to get me there. Webb Roberts and Sam Pennell reconnected with me at the Boswell Media studios on Saturday. It was the first time since the heart attack; we’d all have a moment to catch up in person instead of text messages. While I plan to share the interview about what happened in its entirety on Monday, its Webb’s story that to me is just amazing. Webb is facing surgery of his own on Tuesday. He has been battling daily headaches, which led to the discovery of a non-cancerous growth in his skull requiring surgery. He’s also lived without hearing in his left ear since childhood due to a Cholesteatoma, but recently experienced sound on that side for the first time in nearly 18 years thanks to a trial of a BAHA (Bone Anchored Hearing Aid) implant. Unfortunately, insurance won’t cover the cost of the implant, and he’ll need to pay out of pocket. We’re rallying to help however we can—whether through donations or prayers—as he and his wife prepare for surgery and recovery. To make a donation click HERE to access his Go Fund Me account.

I’ll have the full interview on Monday, but here’s Webb’s story as he prepares for surgery on Tuesday morning.