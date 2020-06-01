Back To Business Mississippi Funds Coming

Back to business funds are coming. Governor Tate Reeves announced the launch of the Back to Business Mississippi Grant Program website to help small businesses effected by Covid-19 receive financial support. “We are working to quickly get out funds from the CARES Act to small businesses. We have launched a website which outlines eligibility requirements and necessary paperwork needed to get access to this grant program,” said Governor Tate Reeves. The website address is www.backtobusinessms.org

$300 Million is being designated to small businesses from the CARES Act throughout the state.