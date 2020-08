Ball League checks are still available. According to Penny Spears some checks are still at city hall. This includes all refund checks for Lincoln Park Basketball as well as McMillian Park Soft and Baseball. Please call City Hall to make arrangements. The lobby is closed but the office is open. Call 601-267-8322

Spring Ball League was cancelled this year due to circumstances and restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic. Fall Ball has been postponed until further notice.