Baptist Leake Shares Covid Vaccination Updates

Covid cases are on the rise. Michelle McCann, Director of Community Education and Volunteer Services, at Baptist Memorial Leake, is sharing some updates. “Mississippi has seen a 400% increase in positive Covid cases. There is a new mutation called the “Delta Variant.” This variant is 4 times more likely to spread than the original Covid strain of the past 2 years. If you have taken the Covid Vaccine, thank you. If not, there are a few things to think about.

It’s good protection for you. – The vast majority of those testing positive for the Delta Variant are unvaccinated for Covid. Data shows 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. The vaccine works. – While there is still a chance of getting Covid if you have been fully vaccinated, data shows the symptoms are less severe. And with the relaxation of mask mandates, your exposure to Covid is perhaps greater than it was a year ago. The vaccine can protect your family and loved ones.

For more information or to make an appointment for the vaccine please call Baptist Leake Primary Care Clinic at 601-267-1470 and select option 5.