Barbecue Plate Fundraiser to Benefit Trena Caples Today

The Leading Ladies of Mississippi are on the move again. Trena Caples was recently injured in an ATV accident which has resulted in multiple surgeries, and continued procedures. So, the Leading ladies will host a BBQ Plate fundraiser in her honor at THE HUT in McMillan Park. All support and donations are so greatly appreciated.
The event starts at 11:00 AM and goes until……
*** Rib and Chicken Plates with sides will be available. Cost is between $8-$11.
Large rib plates -$11
Small rib plates- $8
Large chicken plates -$11
Small chicken plates- $8
All plates comes with 2 sides: baked beans, cole slaw, french fries
****Location – McMillan Park – In Carthage, from the intersection of Hwy 16 and Hwy 35, travel 0.6 miles on Hwy 16 E. Turn right at the National Guard Armory (entrance to McMillan Park).