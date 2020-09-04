Barbecuing Safely By Smokey Bear

Governor Reeves has officially signed off on family barbecues this holiday weekend. For some of us it’s been so long we are trying to remember how to do it right. So, I reached out to Smokey Bear for some tips about barbecuing and doing it safely. Smokey says:

Grill at least 15 Feet from your home, trees, and branches Always clean your grill to avoid a grease fire Douse used barbecue briquettes with cold water then dispose in a fireproof metal bucket Never leave your barbecue unattended.

“Spark a Change not a Wildfire” Says Smokey.

For more information go to www.smokeybear.com