Beacon Street the Scene of two MVA’s

6:25 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a vehicle break-in in the parking lot of Best Western on Highway 15 West.

7:50 a.m. – Philadelphia Police received a call from a local business on East Main Street reporting a suspicious person causing a disturbance.

11:43 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle accident near West Beacon Street. No injuries were reported.

2:50 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on East Beacon Street. No injuries were reported.