Before The Storms, A High Wind Warning Is In Effect

From the National Weather Service….

 

..HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds sustained 25 to 35 mph with widespread gusts
  to 55 mph expected. Isolated gusts up to 60mph. These winds will
  occur before the arrival of thunderstorms.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central and south
  Mississippi and southeast Arkansas

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
  Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
  difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

