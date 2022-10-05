Biggest Gas Price Jump Since June in MS

Gas is getting more expensive in Mississippi. AAA says the average price statewide is up more than three cents since Tuesday, now at $3.09. It’s the biggest one-day increase since the spring price spike ended in June. And the auto club says there are only six counties where gas is still averaging less than $3. At the beginning of the week, there were 13. Leake County almost joined the club, getting down to $3 Tuesday. But the average price there has climbed to $3.03. Neshoba County is averaging $3.12 and Attala County $3.21. AAA says Mississippi still has the cheapest gas prices in the country.