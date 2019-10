A Blush and Bashful Night of Fun, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Steel Magnolias, will be held on Thursday October 24 at the old Carthage elementary. Doors will open at 6:30 pm with the movie showing at 7 pm. Tickets are $10 per person. The first 50 will receive a swag bag filled with Blush and Bashful items. All proceeds go to Baptist Foundation for Breasts Cancer Awareness.