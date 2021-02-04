Boating Accident Kills Woman From Philadelphia

Robin Gregory died in a boating accident at the Ross Barnett Reservoir. According to WTOK, the long time Philadelphia resident drowned as part of a boating crash Tuesday morning. She was a passenger on the boat. The driver was not hurt. Reservoir officials reported that the driver tried to avoid hitting another boat and collided with a channel marker. Close friends are said to be devastated. A photo of Robin Gregory will be added to a memorial wall where she worked at Marty’s Bar and grill.

source WTOK