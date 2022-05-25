HomeLocalBoiled Water Alert From the Choctaw Public Works Department

Boiled Water Alert From the Choctaw Public Works Department

Due to a recent loss of water pressure, Choctaw Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for all addresses on Bogue Chitto Drive. Customers will be advised when the boil water notice advisory has been lifted.

It is recommended that you do not use the tap water to drink, make ice, make drinks, cook with unless boiled for at least a minute, or wash dishes or food. You can wash laundry, wash your hands, bath, or shower if water is not swallowed. Use boiled water to brush your teeth.

To disinfect water, bring it to a rolling boil for at least a minute. If you can not boil water, add eight drops (1/8 teaspoon) of unscented household chlorine bleach per gallon of water, mix thoroughly and let stand for thirty minutes before using.

 

 

