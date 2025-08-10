Big Deals!
HomeLocalNo One Named in Last Week’s Drug Bust on Choctaw Land

No One Named in Last Week’s Drug Bust on Choctaw Land

by
SHARE NOW
No One Named in Last Week’s Drug Bust on Choctaw Land

PEARL RIVER, Miss.–None of the people arrested in last week’s drug bust in the Pearl River and Tucker communities on Choctaw trial land have been named publicly.

The bust happened early Wednesday morning, with Choctaw Tribal Police and task force officers with the FBI’s Safe Trails Task Force serving two search warrants.

The results of those warrants was illegal drugs being seized and several people being arrested.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

But, the task force has thus far declined to name who was arrested.

“The Mississippi Safe Trails Task Force ensures the FBI and partnering agencies work together to protect members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and investigate criminal activity with a federal nexus in and around our tribal communities in Mississippi,” said Gabriel Billie, Choctaw Public Safety director.

The FBI’s Safe Trails Task Force has been focusing on fighting violent crime and drugs on Indian land for 30 years, with a presence in Mississippi since 2022.

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/

“The Task Force is dedicated to keep out Tribal and surrounding non-tribal communities safe by working alongside out partners, training together, and policing our communities together,” said Neshoba Co. Sheriff Eric Clark.

His department has three officers of the Task Force.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Felony Drug and Felony Child Abuse Charges, DUIs, and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Arrests in Neshoba County

Shoplifting, DUIs, and Many Drug Possession Charges in Leake and Attala Arrests

Felony DUIs, Shoplifting, and Multiple Felony Drug Possession Arrests in Neshoba

Assault Causing Injury, Felony Embezzlement, and Felony Drug Possession in Attala and Leake

Drug Trafficking, Child Endangerment, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm in Neshoba Arrests

Multiple Drug Trafficking and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982