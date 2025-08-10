No One Named in Last Week’s Drug Bust on Choctaw Land

PEARL RIVER, Miss.–None of the people arrested in last week’s drug bust in the Pearl River and Tucker communities on Choctaw trial land have been named publicly.

The bust happened early Wednesday morning, with Choctaw Tribal Police and task force officers with the FBI’s Safe Trails Task Force serving two search warrants.

The results of those warrants was illegal drugs being seized and several people being arrested.

But, the task force has thus far declined to name who was arrested.

“The Mississippi Safe Trails Task Force ensures the FBI and partnering agencies work together to protect members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and investigate criminal activity with a federal nexus in and around our tribal communities in Mississippi,” said Gabriel Billie, Choctaw Public Safety director.

The FBI’s Safe Trails Task Force has been focusing on fighting violent crime and drugs on Indian land for 30 years, with a presence in Mississippi since 2022.

“The Task Force is dedicated to keep out Tribal and surrounding non-tribal communities safe by working alongside out partners, training together, and policing our communities together,” said Neshoba Co. Sheriff Eric Clark.

His department has three officers of the Task Force.