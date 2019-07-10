Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff: Holmes Community College (audio)

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff: Breck Riley catches up with “The Voice of the Bulldogs” Josh West to discuss Holmes Community College football.
2019 Holmes Community College Bulldogs Schedule:
-
Aug. 29 – at Copiah-Lincoln
-
Sept. 5 – vs Jones County
-
Sept. 12 – vs Mississippi Gulf Coast
-
Sept. 19 – at Northeast Mississippi
-
Sept. 26 – vs Northwest Mississippi
-
Oct. 3 – at Itawamba
-
Oct. 10 – vs East Mississippi
-
Oct. 29 – at Mississippi Delta
-
Oct. 24 – vs Coahoma