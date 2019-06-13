Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff is returning (audio)

The Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff is back for its third year.

The Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff will feature interviews with coaches and commentators from the core group of schools covered by Boswell Media Sports.

That group includes Kosciusko, Leake Academy, Holmes Community College, and East Central Community College.

Select area schools covered in the Helmet-to-Helmet broadcast series will be featured as well.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the return of football season and we know local fans feel the same way,” said Boswell Media President Johnny Boswell. “The Countdown to Kickoff will give fans a way to connect with their favorite teams while we await the final days until the season begins.”

Interviews will be released weekly on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com leading up to the first week of the football season.

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff: Boswell Media Sports commentators Breck Riley and Phillip Palmertree explain how they are passing the time until football season and highlight some talking points and story lines that will impact teams this year.