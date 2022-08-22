Boswell Media Sports weekly football broadcast schedule

Friday, Aug. 19
Kosciusko at Yazoo Counyt
- Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)
- Audio Stream – Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app
- Video Stream* – Boswell Media YouTube Channel
- Pre-game: 6:45
- Kickoff: 7:30
- Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
- Color Commentary: Jeremy Tillman
Leake Academy at Jackson Academy
- Radio: Cruisin’ 98.3 (WKOZ)
- Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin’ 98.3 Mobile App
- Video Stream: Boswell Media Sports YouTube Channel
- Pre-game: 6:20 pm**
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree
- Color Commentary: Jonathan Fitzhugh
**Pregame times are approximate.