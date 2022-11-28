Boswell Media’s Breck Riley to join statewide broadcast of MHSAA state championships

Boswell Media’s Breck Riley will join some of Mississippi best radio broadcasters for a statewide broadcast of the MHSAA Football State Championships.

Riley will serve as host of The Raising Cane’s Tailgate Show and the MHSAA Halftime Show during the broadcasts, which will be carried on ESPN 105.9 The Zone in Jackson and on all Mississippi Public Broadcasting stations around the state.

“Mississippi has some of the best high school football talent in the country and I’m thrilled to be working with a great team of broadcasters to provide coverage for those that can’t make it to the games,” said Riley. “What I love best about this product is that anyone in Mississippi has the opportunity to listen. Whether it’s on a traditional FM station or an online audio stream, anyone can tune in to the broadcasts.”

The Raising Cane’s Tailgate Show will feature interviews with broadcasters, coaches, and other notable guests. The MHSAA Halftime Show will focus on game recaps and stats.

This year, the state championship games are being held at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

The 3A-1A-5A championship games will be played Friday, Dec. 3, while the 4A-2A-6A championship games will be held Saturday, Dec. 4.

Anchoring play-by-play coverage for the broadcasts will be Ben Ingram, Mississippi native and the radio voice of the Atlanta Braves.

“I absolutely love getting to come back home to Mississippi, and one of my favorite things about our state is our collective passion for high school football,” said Ingram. “Being a part of these state championship broadcasts is always a thrill for me, especially since our broadcasts cover the entire state of Mississippi. I’m really looking forward to being back behind the mic for these thrilling state championship games.”

Additional play-by-commentary, color commentary, and sideline coverage will be provided by:

Jared Shotts – Voice of the Germantown Mavericks and owner of Shotts Media.

– Voice of the Germantown Mavericks and owner of Shotts Media. Jake Wimberly – Voice of the Brandon Bulldogs and host of The Drive on ESPN 105.9 The Zone.

– Voice of the Brandon Bulldogs and host of The Drive on ESPN 105.9 The Zone. Bryan Eubank – Voice of the Jackson Academy Raiders and producer for The Raider Network.

– Voice of the Jackson Academy Raiders and producer for The Raider Network. Caleb Hamill – Voice of the Presbyterian Christian School (PCS) Bobcats.

– Voice of the Presbyterian Christian School (PCS) Bobcats. Brandon Davis – PA announcer/color analyst for the Warren Central Vikings.

Radio broadcasts of the state championships games is being presented by the Mississippi Army National Guard.

Broadcast Schedule:

Friday, December 2

10:30 am – Welcome and Preview

11:00 am – Raleigh vs Noxubee County (3A Championship Game)

The Raising Canes Tailgate Show

3:00 pm – Bay Springs vs McEvans (1A Championship Game)

The Raising Canes Tailgate Show

7:00 pm – Picayune vs West Point (5A Championship Game)

10:00 PM – Postgame Wrap-up

Saturday, December 3

10:30 am – Welcome and Preview

11:00 am – Mendenhall vs Louisville (4A Championship Game)

The Raising Canes Tailgate Show

3:00 pm – Scott Central vs Charleston (2A Championship Game)

The Raising Canes Tailgate Show

7:00 pm – Brandon vs Starkville (6A Championship Game)

10:00 PM – Postgame Wrap-up